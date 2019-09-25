Josh Turner Speaks out After Fatal Bus Crash: ‘I Don’t Know What to Say’

Country singer Josh Turner has spoken out after the fatal bus crash last week, which resulted in theoss of his longtime sound man, David Turner, who had been with the Grand Ole Opry member for more than 12 years. Seven people were injured when the bus went off the road and dropped off a cliff, after a show last Wednesday, Sept. 18.

“As I try to write this I don’t know what to say,” Turner posted on Facebook. “It’s a struggle to put into words the devastation and grief that our road family is trying to process. We lost a beloved member of our team, David Turner. He was like a brother to so many in this industry and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Please continue to keep David’s family in your prayers.

“All of our crew suffered significant injuries and many have long roads to recovery,” he continued. “I would ask that you give them privacy during this time.”

Turner also offered a way for fans to help those still recovering from their injuries.

“Many of you have asked where you can support the guys and their families. My management company has created a GoFundMe page for our road family for anyone wishing to contribute,” Turner wrote, adding the GoFundMe link.

“Your prayers have been felt,” he concluded. “Please keep praying.”

Turner’s record label, Universal Music Group, released a statement in the wake of the devastating accident, announcing that Turner was canceling the rest of his shows in September.

“Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss,” the statement read. “Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers. “All remaining shows in September will be rescheduled for a later date.”

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department was the first to break the news of the accident, as they arrived on the scene.

“8 patients, 5 moderate, 2 major and 1 deceased. #Firefighters #EMS at scene.”

Later they shared the unthinkable news, that it was Turner’s bus involved in the accidnet.

[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/zVnPEjy5BN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019

“Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident,” the fire department shared. “Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up.”

Turner’s next scheduled concert is on Oct. 9 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Updates will be posted on Turner’s website.

