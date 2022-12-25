Country Singer Proposes to Girlfriend at Scottish Castle

Country singer Jordan Harvey has an extra special reason to celebrate this Christmas. Days before the holiday, he proposed to his girlfriend Madison Fendley at Dundas Castle in his native Scotland. The couple dated for two years before Harvey, 30, popped the question on Dec. 18.

"Life has changed significantly for the better," Harvey told PEOPLE on Dec. 20. "I couldn't imagine doing life without Madison and every day she makes me a better person. I'm excited for the next chapter of life together!"

The former King Calaway member does not usually plan things out, but he went the extra mile to make sure the proposal was perfect. "I was definitely nervous before because I wanted to make sure that the proposal was perfect for Madison," Harvey told the magazine. "I made sure that I planned everything out down to the finest details and I am so glad that I did because this is a moment that neither of us will ever forget!"

Everything went according to plan, with even the weather cooperating. The castle staff also helped keep the castle dog George out of the frame when Harvey got on one knee. He also worked with photographer John Mackie to make sure they would get the perfect photos. An hour after scouting the locations, Harvey went back to pick up Fendley, 26, and told her they were shooting photos for a Christmas calendar.

"I said to Madison, 'Honey, there's a guy taking photos, let's not get in his shot,' and she agreed," Harvey said. "As we got closer I said to John, 'Sorry mate, do you mind if we walk in front of the camera?'... That's when I took Madison's hand and dropped to one knee."

Findley was at a "total loss for words" when Harvey proposed. She felt an "immense sense of happiness, peace, and gratitude," she said, adding that she still has not "stopped smiling." Afterward, the couple went back to Harvey's home and celebrated with champagne and a shot of Scotch Whiskey.

Harvey and Findley felt an instant connection when they first met. "After the first conversation I had with Jordan, I said, 'That guy is going to be my new best friend,'" she told PEOPLE. "What I didn't know is that on top of that he would become the love of my life. I knew very early on that I wanted to marry him, but wanted to take the time to build a strong foundation before getting engaged."

Harvey was a member of the Nashville-based country band, King Calaway, until July 2020, when he decided to pursue a solo career. He is signed to BBR Music Group. His debut single is "Alabama Girl," and he recently released "I Will." His album It Is What It Is will be released on Jan. 20.