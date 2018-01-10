Jordan Davis Announces 2018 White Wine and Whiskey Tour

Jordan Davis will kick off the new year by hitting the road. The rising star announces he will headline his own White Wine and Whiskey Tour, kicking off on Feb. 2 in West Peoria, Ill., with Jillian Jacqueline serving as his opening act.

I am so pumped to be hitting the road on the White Wine And Whiskey Tour next month! Even more excited that the super-talented @jillianjmusic will be joining me! Cant wait to see y’all! #whitewineandwhiskeytour Tickets on sale Friday, 1/12

More info at: https://t.co/N8ya3uQeNb pic.twitter.com/mNeavricMe — Jordan Davis Music (@JordanCWDavis) January 9, 2018

“I am so excited to be hitting the road on the White Wine and Whiskey Tour next month!” Davis shared on social media. “Even more excited that the super-talented @jillianjmusic will be joining me! Can’t wait to see y’all! #whitewineandwhiskeytour.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Davis is currently experiencing his first Top 30 hit, with “Singles You Up,” a song he wrote with Steven Dale Jones and Justin Ebach, and was inspired by one of his good buddies, who recently proposed to his girlfriend.

“We were congratulating him on the engagement. We told him he was smart enough to not ‘single her up’,” Davis recalls to The Boot. “After we said that, we knew we had to write it. I think phrasing, for me, is something that I try to be really unique on. A lot of my influences kind of find their way into my music through that, so that’s something that I try to keep really unique and very ‘me’.”

A list of dates on Davis’ White Wine and Whiskey Tour is listed below. Ticket and venue information can be found on his website.

White Wine and Whiskey Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 West Peoria, Ill.

Feb. 3 Sioux City, Iowa

Feb. 16 Mount Laurel, N.J.

Feb. 17 Asbury Park, N.J.

Feb. 18 Uncasville, Conn.

Feb. 23 Dallas, Texas

Mar. 1 Cleveland, Ohio

Mar. 2 Grand Rapids, Mich.

Mar. 3 Detroit, Mich.

Mar. 20 Decatur, Ga.

Mar. 21 Nashville, Tenn.*

Mar. 22 St. Louis, Mo.

Photo Credit: Instagram/JordanDavisOfficial