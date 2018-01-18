Jordan Davis Credits Eric Paslay With Offering Important Career Advice

Jordan Davis is having a promising start to his career. The singer-songwriter earned a Top 20 hit with his debut single, “Singles You Up,” from his upcoming freshman Home State album, out on March 23. In addition, he will hit the road next month to headline his own White Wine and Whiskey Tour, with Jillian Jacqueline serving as his opening act.

But if it wasn’t for Eric Paslay, Davis might already be back home in Louisiana, ruminating over his failed musical dreams. Davis, brother to fellow singer Jacob Davis, moved to Nashville in 2012, spending a few weeks crashing on his brother’s couch before he got a job as a bartender in an upscale restaurant called Ellendale’s, just outside of downtown Nashville. It was there that Davis met Paslay, who offered Davis words of wisdom that gave him encouragement when he needed it the most.

“He came in one night. I was talking to him — and at the time I didn’t have a publisher or anything. I was telling him I was a big fan of his writing and a big fan of his songs and his music,” Davis tells Taste of Country. “He gave me the tip, ‘Keep at it, man. Hang in there.’ It’s so funny, now we’re both on Universal and I got a chance to open a show for him in North Carolina about three months ago.”

Davis finds it ironic that he and his sibling are both signed artists, since he never had dreams of stardom like his brother.

“In college, Jacob started playing the bar scene in Baton Rouge and grew it to where it was pretty big,” he recalls. “I was always writing songs but I really never played a show until I moved to Nashville. I would write songs and come up with verse ideas, melodies or choruses and I would send them to Jacob and be like, ‘Hey man, if you can ever do anything with this let me know.’ That was about the closest we were as a duo. We still write a ton.”

Jacob Davis co-wrote the first track, “Take It From Me,” on Home State. Download “Singles You Up” on iTunes. Find a list of all the dates on the White Wine and Whiskey Tour at JordanDavisOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/JordanDavisOfficial