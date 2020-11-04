Jon Pardi Shares the Effect the Pandemic Had on His Wedding Guest List

✖

Like many couples, Jon Pardi and fiancée Summer Duncan had to seriously alter their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, pushing their planned May wedding to later this month. Speaking to RADIO.COM’s Rob & Holly’s Friday Night Takeover, Pardi shared that the guest list has also been affected and will now be a much more intimate event rather than a huge party.

"It was gonna be this big, extravagant 300-person wedding," he said, sharing that the guest list has since been cut to about 75 people. "It's a lot more peace of mind just because of COVID-19 and everybody's flying in from everywhere. It's a big ol' barn and everybody can space out and do the whole social distancing — you know, 'til they get wasted."

"We're trying, you know," Pardi continued. "It's a tough year to do anything but I think this is gonna work out great, it's got open air, so we'll see. I think it's gonna be great, and she's gonna look beautiful, so that's all that matters."

He also responded to a fan who asked for advice on how to keep from wanting to "murder" his partner during quarantine. "Hotel sex," Pardi replied. "You still got hotels, you don't have to see anybody. Get out of the house, get down."

Pardi and Duncan originally planned to marry in May in a large wedding in Montana at a venue overlooking Yellowstone National Park, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone the date. The couple announced their decision in April, and Pardi told Taste of Country Nights that that was only the first time he and Duncan decided to reschedule their nuptials.

"Just a couple [times]," he said, adding that the pandemic also forced the couple to adjust other aspects of their big day. "The big wedding we wanted to have is not going to happen, so it's just been heartbreaking telling people, 'Hey, we can't [move forward with the wedding as scheduled], because we just can't have this many people."

"My family's huge, so I had to tell them to hold back, because I can't have people flying all over coming into Nashville," he said, sharing that he and Duncan have already come up with an idea to celebrate with all of their family members and friends. "But once we get back, we're gonna do a wedding tour," he said. "So we wanna do a big party in northern California, and a big party in Texas, and a big party in Nashville."