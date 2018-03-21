Jon Pardi Hopes Luke Bryan Teaches Him One Thing While on Tour This Summer

Jon Pardi will wrap up his run serving as the opening act on Miranda Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies Tour on March 24, and will then hit the road this summer with Luke Bryan, opening for Bryan for select shows on Bryan’s What Makes You Country: XL Stadium Sized Tour.

But while Pardi plans on taking plenty of notes about performing from his future tour boss, the 32-year-old says he also wants Bryan to teach him something that has nothing to do with music.

“Luke likes to do a lot of stuff,” Pardi told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “One day, I think I want him to teach me how to fly fish. Because I know he loves fly fishing, and that’s something I’ve always wanted to learn. I think we’ll actually have the time out there, and he has the 100% runner van. You know, the headliner runner van. And when you’re doing support you get the iffy runner van, so I know the runner van will pick us up when we need to be picked up for fly fishing.”

Opening for Bryan’s stadium shows is undoubtedly one of the biggest invitations of Pardi’s career, even though Bryan asked him without any fanfare.

“Luke just sent me a text. It was just, ‘Man, you wanna go on tour?’ I was like, ‘Yeah,’” Pardi recalled. “Everybody’s really excited. Because me and Luke, we go way back. We’re buddies. I met Luke in 2011, when we were playing little 1,000-1,500 seat theaters.”

“And then he put ‘Country Girl (Shake It For Me)’ out, and I never saw him again,” he added with a laugh. “When you’ve got history like we do, though, it’s fun to be like, ‘Hey, look at us. We’re still here. And we’re on tour together.’”

Not that Pardi is anxious to leave Lambert. The “She Ain’t in It” singer said he learned a lot by watching Lambert night after night.

“She is a great artist, and she kicks a** up on stage,” Pardi boasted. “And her new set, she’s putting on a great show. It really shows the true songwriter in her, and what she stands for in her music. It’s really hard to be on tour with her. I always give her credit and much respect; she’s the only female headliner I’ve ever been a part of in the show biz side … She’s one of our only girl headliners out there.”

A list of all of Pardi’s upcoming shows is available on his website.

