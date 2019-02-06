Johnny Cash’s Kitchen and Saloon to Open in Downtown Nashville

Johnny Cash is, posthumously, joining the ranks of artists like Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line in launching a restaurant and bar downtown. The singer, who passed away in 2003, will be memorialized with Johnny Cash’s Kitchen and Saloon, located in downtown Nashville, next to the Johnny Cash Museum.

The new venue will be operated by Icon Entertainment, which already owns several downtown establishments, including Cash’s museum.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m beyond thrilled to expand our extremely successful relationship with the Cash estate through this ground-breaking food and beverage concept,” Icon Entertainment CEO Bill Miller said in a statement. “My relationship with the Cash family extends to nearly my entire life, and there’s no greater pleasure for me and my family than continuing our partnership well into the future. The impression Johnny Cash left on Nashville is indelible and this venture further confirms that his presence will be a dominant force here for many years to come.”

Cathy Sullivan, representative of The John R. Cash Trust also voiced her support of the new venue.

“On behalf of the Cash family and estate, I am honored and excited to have this additional alliance with Bill Miller to expand celebrating the lives of John and June Cash,” she said. “Johnny Cash is still a vibrant force in the Nashville community and beyond. It is a fitting tribute to bring this unique venue where families and friends may gather in a way that brings new life to the Cash family style of entertaining.”

Johnny Cash’s Kitchen and Saloon will offer authentic Southern food, using the Cash family’s own recipes, much like how they used to eat.

“In collaboration with another Nashville legend, the Swett’s family, we will serve traditional Southern Meat and Three fare (with a little Soul Food tossed in for good measure) prepared and served fresh every day on the premises,” Miller promised.

The second floor will be modeled after the Cash home, complete with a large stone fireplace and leather sofas. Both stages and bars will be available on both floors.

Cash sold more than 90 million records over a career that spanned more than 50 years. A member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cash passed away only a few months after his wife of 35 years, June Carter Cash, passed away.

The Johnny Cash Museum is located at 119 3rd Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37201. Johnny’s Kitchen and Saloon is scheduled to be released this spring.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Johnny Cash