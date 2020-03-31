Fiona Prine Gives Health Update on Husband John Prine Amid Hospitalization for Coronavirus

Country singer John Prine‘s wife Fiona has shared an update on his condition, after the music legend was diagnosed with coronavirus. In a tweet, Fiona — who was first revealed to have the sickness — stated, “I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you.”

Many of Fiona’s followers have since replied to the news, with one writing, “So glad you have recovered!! Please send John love from all of his fans!! I’m listening to his music right now. XXOO.” Another tweeted back, ” did a deep dive into John’s music last night and cried several times realizing how profoundly his work has positively [affected] my life over these many years. Thank you for the update.” Someone else added, “Love starting the day with some much needed good news. So glad you’re over it and sending everything we have for John’s successful recovery. Our house’s Prineathon will continue onward.” A fourth fan offered, “That is such good news! Thank you so much for sharing! We’ll continue to send love and energy your way.”

Oh my god this makes me so happy. Hang in there and know love from thousands and thousands of strangers is being sent your way. All morning her and I have been listening to John. pic.twitter.com/WgxHiY9dkZ — Jordan (@ChikooSlim) March 30, 2020

“Thanks for the update Fiona. Great news that you are feeling better. We are all pulling for John. Situations like this turn celebrities into normal people. We are all the same: just some of us have more fancy cutlery than others,” one other fan wrote.

“Great to hear of your recovery. Love and prayers will continue and multiply! Continue to be well and strong and pass our collective hopes to all of you,” one more user said.

That he is stable is the best news. I was afraid to go online this morning. Spent most of last night playing all my John Prine cds. Sobbing, and then singing along when I could. John’s music, from the very first album, him sitting on the hay bales, was fundamental in our family. — Melanie Bishop (@MelBishopWriter) March 30, 2020

A final fan tweeted, “Very good to hear! That’s a rare thing, starting off a day w good news. Now I’ve got my fingers crossed for John and anyone else who’s under your umbrella. May everyone pull through!”