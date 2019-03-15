Maren Morris, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line Winners at iHeartRadio Awards

Maren Morris, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line were all winners at the iHeartRadio Awards, held on Thursday, March 14. Morris won, along with Zedd and Grey, for Song of the Year, for “The Middle.” Aldean’s Rearview Town won for Album of the Year, while Florida Georgia Line, along with Bebe Rexha, took home the trophy for Country Song of the Year, for “Meant to Be.”

“Thank you iHeartRadio, Bebe Rexha and our fans,” Florida Georgia Line shared on social media after their win. “Will never be able to express how grateful we are for all the love y’all continue to show this song and us.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Other country winners of the night include Luke Combs, who won for Country Artist of the Year, and Jordan Davis, who won in the Best New Country Artist category. Garth Brooks also received the Artist of the Decade Award.

“I had the time of my life in the ’90s, went home to raise my kids,” Brooks said during his acceptance speech. “Anybody that’s ever had children, it’s the greatest time of your life. And then, to get to come back and to be like this, the only way possible is up to three things, man: the people, the music, and God himself. Thank you very, very much.”

The Oklahoma native also performed a medley of hits, including “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” “Ask Me How I Know,” “The Thunder Rolls” and “Friends in Low Places,” with Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt joining Brooks for the final song.

Other iHeartRadio Awards winners include Ariana Grande, who won three iHeartRadio Awards, including for Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, Drake, who won Male Artist of the Year, and 5 Seconds of Summer, who won for Best Duo/Group of the Year.

Morris, Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Combs might need to make room on their shelves for a few more trophies, thanks to the upcoming 2019 ACM Awards. Morris is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Aldean is nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Music Event of the Year (for “Drowns the Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert), FGL is nominated for four awards, including Duo of the Year, and Combs earned two nods, for Male Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz