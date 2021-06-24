Jimmie Allen Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way

✖

Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale are currently expecting their second child together, and Allen just revealed that the couple is preparing to welcome a baby girl. The country singer shared the news during an appearance on The Sam Alex Show this week, explaining that he and Gale decided not to do a big reveal.

"We've got a new girl, a baby girl on the way," he said. "We didn't do the whole baby reveal thing because we did it for the first one, we're done [with that] - whatever pops out, pops out." The Delaware native also revealed that Game of Thrones-inspired baby name suggestion his wife shot down. "We do not have a name 'cause we were preparing for a boy so we don't have a girl name," he said. "I want to name her Arya Stark Allen because I'm a huge Game of Thrones fan but Lex ain't letting that happen. So I don't know what we're gonna call her. We might just name her 'Hey You.'" Allen and Gale share daughter Naomi Bettie, 15 months, and Allen is also dad to 7-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

Allen and Gale announced their pregnancy news earlier this month shortly after their wedding in May. The "Best Shot" singer shared the news with a funny video containing a montage of scenes from movies and television shows including Diff'rent Strokes, The Sandlot, Game of Thrones, Knocked Up and the musical number "The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton, beginning with the "We did it again!" line from Home Alone 2.

After the montage, the clip finished with a photo of a piece of paper with the names Jimmie, Lexi, Aadyn, Naomi and Baby Allen, as well as a photo of Alexis from a pregnancy photo shoot captioned "Baby Allen." Allen captioned the post, "Well......" along with smiling and shrugging emojis and tagged his wife. The couple was originally scheduled to tie the knot in 2020 but delayed their wedding due to the pandemic. They ultimately tied the knot on May 27 at The Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania in a ceremony attended by family and friends including Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi.