Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Expecting Second Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis, who announced on Monday that they are expecting their second child together. Allen shared the news with a funny video containing a montage of scenes from movies and television shows including Diff'rent Strokes, The Sandlot, Game of Thrones, Knocked Up and the musical number "The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton, beginning with the "We did it again!" line from Home Alone 2.

After the montage, the clip finished with a photo of a piece of paper with the names Jimmie, Lexi, Aadyn, Naomi and Baby Allen, as well as a photo of Alexis from a pregnancy photo shoot captioned "Baby Allen." Allen captioned the post, "Well......" along with smiling and shrugging emojis and tagged his wife. The singer and Alexis welcomed their first child daughter, daughter Naomi Bettie, in March 2020, and Allen is also dad to a 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

On her own page, Alexis posted a series of images from her photo shoot including a snap of Aadyn and Naomi hugging her stomach, which she captioned with a white dove emoji. The couple's announcement comes almost two weeks after their wedding, which took place at The Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania. Allen and Alexis, who became engaged at Disney World in July 2019, had originally scheduled their wedding for 2020 but pushed it back due to the pandemic.

Allen and his wife are both from Milton, Delaware, and Allen previously told PEOPLE that their shared hometown instantly bonded them. "With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me," he said. "We had an immediate connection. It was like we'd always known each other." The "Best Shot" singer gushed, "Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I've ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I've ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I've been writing songs about all these years!"