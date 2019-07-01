Jimmie Allen Opens up About Living With Depression: ‘You Have to Be Real’

Jimmie Allen is opening up about his battle with depression. The singer has become vocal about his own personal struggles, in hopes of helping others who might be battling something similar, even though talking about his own challenges isn’t always the easiest.

“When you put out who you really are, people can really understand you,” Allen told Taste of Country. “That’s what life is all about. You have to be real. There’s so much fake stuff out there and so much fabrication. People need to be honest and throw that honesty out there. You can’t grow and learn and get better if you don’t talk through things, and that goes for everybody.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Allen has been upfront with people on his team about his depression, which helps them figure out how to help him when it comes to important decisions.

“My managers know me,” Allen said. “They will call me out on it sometimes. Like, I will say I don’t want to do something, and then they will call me again in two hours and change my mind.”

The Delaware native recently opened up about his struggle on social media, sharing his pain during what should have been one of the happiest times of his life, during CMA Fest.

“Depression is real,” Allen shared on social media in a tweet that has since been deleted. “Always seek help. Keep a group of people around you that love, understand you and are willing to be there for you. Yesterday I was ready to give up music, something l love and fought so hard and long for. Thank you to the ones that helped me yesterday. Love ya.”

Allen’s social media feed is filled with encouraging messages, including a recent one which said, “We all have insecurities and that’s ok but remember our insecurities DO NOT define us,” but Allen the person he is really trying to reach is usually himself.

We all have insecurities and that’s ok but remember our insecurities DO NOT define us. — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) June 30, 2019

“Most of the things that I tweet are actually for myself,” Allen admitted. “There are days when I’m depressed, especially when I have a character or mood shift.”

Allen is spending much of his summer on the road with Rascal Flatts, on their Summer Playlist Tour, where he is watching his crowds get bigger and bigger – a testament to how much fans like both Allen and his music.

“I’m very thankful,” Allen told PopCulture.com. “‘Cause my thing is, my goal was never about a bunch of notoriety. I wasn’t trying to get rich. I just wanted to be able to do something I love for a living and support my family. So it’s been working out. [I’m] very appreciative of everyone that comes to the show, listens to the songs on the radio, buys merch. It’s amazing and I’m always thankful.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Steve Jennings