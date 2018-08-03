Jessie James Decker Lifts Wine Glass in Photo Taken While Nursing to Fans’ Delight and Horror

Jessie James Decker welcomed her third child, son Forrest, with husband Eric Decker on March 31, and the singer has since been breastfeeding her newborn and sharing updates with fans.

However, her most recent photo has sparked a debate among her followers, with the snap’s comments quickly filling with mommy shamers fighting with the singer’s supporters.

The pic shows the 30-year-old sitting on a patio, breastfeeding her son with what appears to be a glass of wine in her hand while flashing a peace sign at the camera.

“Cheers b—es,” she wrote.

Judging by her caption, Jessie seemed prepared for the split reaction she would get in the comments section, with some followers slamming her decision to seemingly drink alcohol while breastfeeding.

One person brought the CDC into it, labeling Jessie a #badmom.

“Bad idea and the reason many children are so messed up these days,” they wrote.

“Nursing is a special time for baby to feed and mommy to bond with baby,” another hater opined. “Not a time for mommy to drink.”

Others supported the singer and offered some notes.

“Sometimes as a mom of three the only time you can sit down and have a glass of champagne is while nursing which does not harm the sweet babe!” one fan wrote. “I feel ya girl.”

“Don’t like it? It’s not your baby! Don’t like the pic? Simply unfollow!” another supporter offered. “I’m over here wanting to either hug or high five her!”

There were also plenty of people who just didn’t want to see a breastfeeding photo.

“I’m not trying to throw out hate here, but to me this is a private and intimate bonding moment that shouldn’t be thrown out all over social media like this,” read one comment.

Clearly, Jessie has no time for her haters since she posted the photo with an apparent knowledge of what would follow, and as Forrest is her third child, it’s a safe guess that the singer has things pretty handled when it comes to parenting.

Many simply used the comments section to welcome Eric to New England, as the NFL player has signed with the New England Patriots for one year. Eric, a wide receiver, has previously played for the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans.

