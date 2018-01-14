Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Baby Bump in New Music Video

Jessie James Decker showed off her baby bump in the music video for her new single, “Flip My Hair.”

Although she is six months pregnant, the 29-year-old Decker shows off some killer dance moves in the video, wearing a black leotard. She celebrates her pregnancy with a group of pregnant back-up dancers.

The new single is available on the Target exclusive version of her latest album, Southern Girl City Lights.

“I knew I wanted to make a music video for this song as soon as I wrote it,” Decker wrote on Instagram. “When the question of ‘when’ I wanted to shoot it came about, I thought to myself do I wait after I have the baby and get my body in perfect shape like I’m supposed to? Or do I just embrace where I am at my life, pregnant with my third baby? The answer came easily after sleeping on it. I said, ‘We are shooting a music video even though I am six months pregnant and we will rock this s—!’”

Decker also defended the video against online critics who felt “uncomfortable” by watching it, and suggested that other country singers wouldn’t do it.

“Well if it makes you uncomfortable then that’s your own issue,” Decker wrote. “As far as other successful country artists not doing this? You’re damn right… I am my own artist and I will continue to express myself in my own way. I’ve never felt sexier or more confident than I did during this music video shoot. I wanted to showcase that no matter where you are at in your life, shape, or size you can exude that confidence and sexuality in your womanhood!”

Decker said the song was written by herself with Alyssa Bonagura, who appears in the video, and Micah Wilshire. The track was produced by Daniel Agee and the video was directed by Dallas Wilson.

“I won’t dive deep into the meaning of the lyrics except that I’m sure you can figure out for yourself how I was feeling when I wrote this song!” Decker wrote. “Now girls take any of that negativity or any of the haters and #flipyourhair.”

Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are already parents to 3-year-old Vivianne Rose and 2-year-old Eric Thomas Jr. In October, she posted a viral Instagram video revealing that her new baby is a boy.

Photo credit: YouTube/ Jessie James Decker