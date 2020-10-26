Jerry Jeff Walker Remembered by Country Community
Beloved country musician Jerry Jeff Walker died on Friday, and he is being fondly remembered by the community of his peers on social media. According to an obituary published on Legacy.com, Walker died of cancer at a hospital in Austin, Texas. He was 78 years old at the time of his death.
Walker was most well-known as the writer of "Mr. Bojangles," an iconic tune that he penned about a man he met while in a jail cell in New Orleans, Louisiana. The song took on a life of its own, and was recorded by a number of big artists, such Sammy Davis Jr. and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. While he was originally of native New Yorker, Walker opted to settle down in Austin, Texas in the 1970s. "The mid-’70s in Austin were the busiest, the craziest, the most vivid and intense and productive period of my life," he wrote of the city in his 1999 memoir, Gypsy Songman.
"Greased by drugs and alcohol, I was also raising the pursuit of wildness and weirdness to a fine art," Walker added. "I didn’t just burn the candle at both ends, I was also finding new ends to light." Following the news of his death, many fellow country and folk artists have been memorializing the late singer and songwriter. Scroll down to read what they are saying about him.
"I'll never forget my buddy Django Walker a couple years walking up to me and saying "hey man I want you to meet my dad" and there he was, Jerry Jeff. I was so taken back that the man himself was right there. A true legend. Listened to him for my whole life. RIP to a true legend." - Parker McCollum
"Jerry Jeff Walker had a tremendous impact on my musical journey. His music broadened the definition of Country music which opened my eyes to the infinite possibilities one has when writing a song. I think we'll all miss him. He was one of a kind." - Robert Earl Keen
"Me and @amandashires were backing up @ToddSnider one night in Austin and Jerry Jeff jumped up and did Mr Bojangles with us, and he took his shoes off when got onstage so he could dance... One day I'd like to be an old man who dances onstage like John Prine and Jerry Jeff Walker." - Jason Isbell
"Thank you Jerry Jeff for making music that made us love, smile, and feel inspired. My deepest condolences go out to his family; you are in our prayers." - Cody Johnson
"Damn. Just heard that Jerry Jeff Walker has passed on. From the moment I first heard 'hiiiii buckaroos' as a kid, on what would become a very worn out copy of Great Gonzos, he's been a major part of my life's soundtrack and a huge influence as an artist. Rest easy, Gypsy Songman." - Libby Koch
"Lost my buddy [Jerry Jeff Walker] last night! One of the great Lone Star bad asses. [He] gave me a gig in the 70s when he was the king in my neck of the woods. Adios Amigo. Tell [Guy Clark] I said hey." - Kix Brooks
"One of the first concerts I ever went to was Jerry Jeff Walker. I was playing for tips outside the club and the bouncer snuck me in because I was underage. Requiescat in Pace Mr. Bojangles." - Jarrod Johnson