Jerrod Niemann on New Single, ‘I Got This’: ‘It Takes You to a Place You Haven’t Been’

Jerrod Niemann’s latest single, “I Got This,” is from his recent This Ride album, released in October. The song, written by Rodney Clawson, Luke Dick and Cole Taylor, resonated with Niemann the first time hear heard it.

“It rocks, and I can say that because I didn’t write it,” Niemann tells PopCulture.com. “When I heard it and just heard the demo, I was like, ‘Man, this is so cool. It takes me to a place I want to be.’ And that’s really – when you’re listening for songs, it can take you a place you want to be or don’t want to be. Obviously, a sad song is a place you don’t want to be, but it can take you to times that you have been there. But when you hear a song like ‘I Got This,’ it takes you to a place you haven’t been yet that you want to go, and so I just like the vivid imagery. I like the tempo, the funk and the groove with it. Every instrument has a reason to be there.”

This Ride is only a few months old, but the Kansas native already has his mind on what the follow-up record might sound like.

“I think you’re always kind of working on a next album,” says Niemann. “It’s kind of like an idea just floating around in a big thing of water and then eventually it drains and by the end of it they all kind of fall into a perfect puzzle. And so I have few songs, and some bits and pieces of some ideas. I’m excited. I think it’s cool. It’s fun to always just try to keep your creative juices flowing.”

