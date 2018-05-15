Watch Jennifer Nettles Give Passionate Commencement Address at Alma Mater

Jennifer Nettles stepped behind a podium for her latest gig. The Sugarland member was the speaker at the commencement ceremony at her alma mater, Agnes Scott College, a woman’s university where Nettles graduated in 1997 with a degree in Sociology and Anthropology.

“What kind of woman do you want to be?” Nettles asked the graduating class. “‘Cause I know what kind of women I want you to be. I want you to be fearless dream warriors, I want you to be the boss ladies of your own lives. I want you to live authentically in your truth. I want you to be so in touch with your truth that nothing can pull you off of your path. I want you to live in the marrow, in the richness, to walk the edge of the knife called life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 43-year-old also encouraged the women to know the struggles ahead of them, and prepare for the challenges that are inevitable in life.

“I want you to be clear and to know that it will be harder for you as a woman to do it all; to have a dream and a job and a relationship and a family, and if you are a woman of color, it will be even harder,” Nettles admonished. “I want you to be fierce then, for yourselves and for each other, and fight to change all of that.”

Towards the end of Nettles’ address, she encouraged those in attendance to believe they are worthy of all of the good things life has to offer.

“I want you to be curious women,” she encouraged. “Let your favorite questions be ‘What if?’ and ‘Why not?’,” Nettles said towards the end of her speech. “Instead of ‘Why me?’, why not ask, ‘Why not me?’ Look, somebody has to live her best life, achieve her goals, find love and fulfill all her dreams. Might as well be you, right? That’s how I look at it. Might as well be me. Might as well be you. Somebody’s got to do it. I’ll do good with it. You’ll do good with it. Might as well be you.”

Sugarland is currently on heir Still the Same Tour, in support of their upcoming Bigger album, out June 8. A list of all of their upcoming shows can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/jennifernettles