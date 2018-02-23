Jenna Paulette Shares Exclusive First Listen of ‘ILYSM’ Single

Jenna Paulette is giving PopCulture.com readers an exclusive first listen of her new single, “ILYSM.” The song, which will be out on Friday, Feb. 23, is from Paulette’s upcoming EP, which will be released this fall.

“ILYSM was inspired by my husband and all the things I was feeling right before we got married. All I wanted to do was scream ‘I love you so much!’ at the top of my lungs,” Paulette tells PopCulture.com of the song. “I came in with the idea for the verses and [songwriter] Sydney Cubit had the hook for ‘ILYSM’ in her notes in her phone. Our ideas coming together is what made the song everything I wanted it to be.”

ILYSM, a popular acronym for I Love You So Much, might have been inspired by her significant other, but the lyric and catchy melody translates for couples falling in and out of love.

“I have heard of people thinking ILYSM was a break up song, which surprised me,” she continues. “After listening to it from that point of view however, and it made sense to me and I love that it can be whatever you need it to be.”

Paulette grew upon a ranch bordering Texas and Oklahoma, but Nashville was in her sights. The singer studied at a college in Georgia, drawing inspiration from one of her musical idols.

“It was during college I realized I wanted to do country music,” Paulette explains. “I got my degree in visual communications (advertising and graphic design) after hearing that Kenny Chesney had gotten his degree in advertising – I admired the brand he had created for himself. I wanted to understand how to properly position myself as a country artist.”

Photo Credit: Nashville Music Media