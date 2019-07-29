Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Insists Watching Him Perform Never Gets Old

Jason Aldean is currently on his Ride All Night Tour, where he was joined this weekend by his wife, Brittany Aldean. Brittany later took to social media to praise her husband for the way he commands the stage night after night, thanks to his loyal fans, dubbed the Aldean Army.

“I often get asked ‘does it ever get old?’ Brittany wrote. “The answer is, NEVER. It’s always amazing to see how many people come out to see him. Rain, storms, cold – and let me tell you, this man LOVES performing for y’all and making each night one y’all won’t forget. Truly. #aldeanarmy y’all are a force!!”

Brittany also shared a photo of her standing with her husband, likely on Aldean’s bus before he hit the stage.

“Mama’s out this weekend!” Brittany captioned the photo. “Let’s get this party started!”

Aldean and Brittany are proud parents to 1-year-old Memphis and baby sister, Navy, with Aldean also having two older girls, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage. While Brittany is grateful for her family, she admits she had a tough time after the arrival of their youngest, posting a quote that said, in part, “Those extra 5-10 pounds, that place where your body wants to be, that’s your life. Those extra 5-10 pounds are your spontaneity, your freedom, your love.”

“Trying to snap back after babies, not enjoying certain things for fear of not having that beach body or trying to keep up with the girl on social media,” Brittany shared. “I’m guilty of it too. Ohhhhh so guilty. But this. This really resonates with me. After I had Navy I definitely had the baby blues… I was just down. An unexplainable sad feeling. I was prescribed anti-depressants by my amazing doctor but decided to try a few alternative methods first by working out and eating better… thinking happy thoughts, daily. It was a choice I made and ended up coming out of the slump I was in.

“After all, God blessed me with two healthy, precious babies,” she continued. “What’s there to not be happy about?! It’s all hard, though. Being a mom… shoot, life is just hard sometimes. Just want y’all to know we all struggle. There’s things not seen on Instagram… things that go on in real life people don’t see…. so just know you aren’t alone!! You ARE enough [purple heart emoji]. EAT THAT CUPCAKE, GIRLFRIEND! You deserve it.”

Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts, is scheduled to wrap up in October. Find dates and venue information by visiting Aldean’s website.

