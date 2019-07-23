Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Reveals Embarrassing Bathroom Mishap With Son Memphis

Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, shared an embarrassing bathroom mishap with her son Memphis in an Instagram post Monday. The former American Idol contestant was giving their son Memphis a bath when he did something in the tub that is usually done in a toilet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jul 22, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT

In the photo, Memphis is seen holding a cup while Brittany is putting something – probably the stuff that should be flushed down the toilet – inside it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“CHEERS!! To being the cutest boy in the whole wide world!! And…. to not pooping in the tub again,” Brittany, 31, wrote.

She included a poop emoji and the hashtags “dad cleaned it,” “tried to scoop it,” “with a Solo cup” and “didn’t work out well.”

Many of Brittany’s folowers though the scene was a cute slice of life from the singer.

“Awwww so cute and funny! Yet not for y’all! Yikes! Worth it though,” one person wrote.

“Hopefully that’s a different red solo cup,” another joked.

“He IS the cutest little boy in the world. You guys are blessed. Love all the Aldean’s,” another fan wrote.

The Aldeans recently returned home from a trip to Mexico, where Aldean’s sister Kais Williams married radio host Chuck Wicks. Brittany continued sharing amazing photos from the family vacation on her Instagram page throughout last week. Once they got home though, Brittany shared a heartwarming photo of Aldean kissing their daughter Navy, who was born in February.

Brittany recently opened up about how she felt after welcoming Navy, including a quote about the importance of loving yourself. “Those extra 5-10 pounds are your spontaneity, your freedom, your love,” the quote reads in party.

“After I had Navy I definitely had the baby blues… I was just down. An unexplainable sad feeling,” Brittany wrote on Instagram. “I was prescribed anti depressants by my amazing doctor but decided to try a few alternative methods first by working out and eating better… thinking happy thoughts, daily. It was a choice I made and ended up coming out of the slump I was in.

She continued, “After all, god blessed me with two healthy, precious babies. What’s there to not be happy about?! It’s all hard, though. Being a mom… shoot, life is just hard sometimes. Just want y’all to know we all struggle. There’s things not seen on Instagram… things that go on in real life people don’t see…. so just know you aren’t alone!! You ARE enough. EAT THAT CUPCAKE, GIRLFRIEND! You deserve it.”

The Aldeans are also moving into a massive mansion, which they built from the ground up.

Brittany and Aldean have been married since 2015. Aldean was previously married to Jessica Ann Ussery, with whom he shares daughters Keely and Kendyl.

Photo credit: Getty Images