Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Opens up About Missing Her ‘Other Half’ While He Tours

Jason Aldean is currently on the road on his Ride All Night Tour, which means that he can be away from home for days at a time while traveling the country.

The singer’s wife, Brittany Aldean, is clearly feeling the effects of having a husband away from Nashville, using Instagram on Sunday to countdown the days until Jason was back home with her and their kids, sharing snap from a recent party the two hosted together.

“‘One more sleep. One more sleep.’ Tour life is no bueno,” she wrote alongside the photo of the pair. “Miss my other half!!!”

Brittany and Jason share two kids, 1-year-old son Memphis and 6-month-old daughter Navy, and one fan gave Brittany a suggestion to put into practice when her children are a little older and their dad is away on tour.

“When the kiddos get a little older you’ll have to do a Daddy countdown! I used to have a magnetic board of the U.S. and moved a little bus or plane magnet around to show Levi where they were each day,” they wrote, to which Brittany replied, “GREAT IDEA! We will be doing that!!”

Brittany joins her husband on the road much less frequently now that she has two kids under the age of two to take care of, but she does make sure to head out for a few shows here and there. In July, she joined Jason at his show in Denver, Colorado, sharing a photo from the concert along with a message reflecting on life on the road and the fans that attend her husband’s concerts.

“I often get asked ‘does it ever get old’? ….The answer is, NEVER,” she wrote. “It’s always amazing to see how many people come out to see him. Rain, storms, cold – and let me tell you, this man LOVES performing for y’all and making each night one y’all won’t forget. Truly. #aldeanarmy y’all are a force!!”

Last week, Jason spent some time in Nashville to help Brittany throw Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, a baby shower ahead of the birth of their daughter Kingsley.

Kane is currently on tour with Jason, and the duo will resume the Ride All Night Tour on Aug. 22 in Cincinatti, Ohio.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer/ACMA2019