Jason Aldean’s Wife Releases Statement on Vegas Attack

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country music star Jason Aldean, is speaking out about the Las Vegas shooting. She took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to open up about the horrific situation.

Took me a while to be able to write these words… thank you to everyone who has reached out to Jason and I… Means the world to us💙 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

“Took me a while to be able to write these words…thank you to everyone who has reached out to Jason and I…Means the world to us,” she captioned the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time that gunman Stephen Paddock fired at the concertgoers, Aldean was on stage performing. In Brittany’s note, she spoke out about the panic that surrounded the situation as the gunman fired down on concertgoers from the Mandalay Bay resort.

“It’s been hard to process what happened the other night…still feel like I’m in a daze. First and foremost, THANK YOU to the first responders,” she wrote. “It amazed me at the time and still continues to – these people completely put everyone else’s lives before theirs and we are all forever grateful. When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent closer to Mandalay,” she wrote.

On Sunday night, 58 people were killed with 530 others being injured. At the moment, law enforcement officials believe that Paddock acted alone.

It is known that Paddock targeted concertgoers from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort. However, during the shooting, Brittany and her “road family” didn’t know where the bullets were coming from or if there were multiple shooters.

“As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same. As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past…all I could think was ‘I never even got to hold my baby.’ We all made sure the others knew we loved them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple hours. (Not knowing if there were multiple shooters, where the bullets were coming from…NOTHING),” she added.

Brittany concluded her post by offering her condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the shooting.

“We were the lucky ones. I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us. May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time. Each and every one of you are and will forever be in our prayers,” she wrote.

Following the massacre, Aldean announced that he was canceling a few of his upcoming shows out of respect for the victims. He shared a statement on Tuesday to announce the cancellation. Learn more here.