Jason Aldean Wishes Wife, Brittany, a Happy 32nd Birthday in Sweet Social Media Post

Jason Aldean is wishing his wife, Brittany Aldean, a happy birthday with a sweet post on social media.

“Happy 32nd birthday to this beauty,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple, using the heart eyes emoji. “Thanks for being who you are. I love u so much and couldn’t imagine life without ya.”

Aldean and Brittany have two children, 1-year-old Memphis and infant Navy Rome, with Aldean sharing two other children, daughters Keeley and Kendyl, with his first wife. With a shared custody agreement, Brittany gets plenty of time with Aldean’s daughters, earning the praises of their famous father.

“She is AMAZING!” Aldean boasted about Brittany’s role as a stepmother. “My girls love her to pieces and she loves them.”

The couple just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, with the love between them continuing to grow.

“The cool thing with me and her is we truly are – and I hate to sound like a Hallmark card here – we truly are best friends,” Aldean previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “We do everything together. She’s on the road with me. I don’t like being out there unless she’s out. It just makes it easier for us. She travels with me.

“We’re kind of inseparable, which is great,” he continued. “I like it that way. It’s cool. You can be married to somebody that truly you’re best friends with, and that makes it fun. It makes it the way it’s supposed to be.”

Brittany maintains an active social media presence, sharing snippets of her daily life as a wife and mom with her followers. But she recently spoke out about the way some people criticize her decisions as a parent, after someone questioned why Memphis was always wearing pajamas.

“Here’s the deal,” she said in an Instagram Story. “If I wanna dress my kid in pajamas all day every day, that’s what I’m gonna do. And if you have an issue with it, please unfollow me.”

“He wears regular clothes, he wears bathing suits, he wears other things, but just ’cause I document him when he has his jammies on often, who gives a flying f?”

Aldean and his family are spending a lot of time on the road this summer, while the singer headlines his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

