Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Launches Clothing Collection

Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, is stepping into the fashion ring, launching an eponymous clothing line on Monday, Nov. 19 that is now available to shop at shopbrittanyaldean.com.

Brittany launched her line with a collection of loungewear, with a full line of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories set to arrive in 2019. As she is currently expecting her second child, Brittany explained to Us Weekly that she wanted her initial capsule collection to focus on comfy clothes that are still stylish.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As a pregnant mom, I wanted to start my first clothing line with practical and comfy pieces that I can easily move around in while still looking cute with my family at the holidays,” she said. “I can’t wait until we get to expand the line next year.”

“When I was designing this line, comfort was one of the most important considerations,” she continued. “The holidays are for lying by the fire, wrapping presents and enjoying time with your family and friends. All of these pieces are great for staying comfortable while still looking cute and stylish for those inevitable photos that will be taken!”

The Brittany Aldean Holiday Capsule Collection features staples like pajamas, sweatshirts and more, including a lounge set covered with music notes, a red sweatshirt that reads “A lost Clause” and a blue one that says “Memphis blues,” in a nod to Brittany and Aldean’s 1-year-old son, Memphis.

“My favorite piece in the line has to be the ‘Memphis Blues’ sweatshirt,” Brittany said. “Not only is it soft and cozy, but it can also be paired with casual or dressy pieces!”

The 31-year-old will celebrate the launch with a popup store in NYC on Friday, Dec. 7, with the store open to the public. In addition, Brittany will host a launch party on opening day, with tickets available starting at $25 on the line’s website. There is also a meet-and-greet option with VIP access for $75.

Brittany originally teased her clothing line with a photo of herself bundled up in a black top and leather leggings along with a blue scarf and hat.

Speaking to Us, she shared that she wanted to make sure her collection was inclusive and flattering for everyone.

“Since my weight has fluctuated over the last two years during my pregnancies, I wanted to design versatile pieces that flatter women of all shapes and sizes,” she said. “Being cute and comfortable shouldn’t be limited to a certain size — we should all be able to feel good in our clothes!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean