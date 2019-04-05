Jason Aldean Tour 2019: What to Know About the ‘Ride All Night’ Tour

Jason Aldean is hitting the road for his Ride All Night Tour.

The three-time reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year announced in January that he was jumping back onto the tour bus for a 30-city nationwide tour for his eighth studio album, Rearview Town, which was released on April 13, 2018 via Broken Bow Records, and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

“Me and my boys are about to bring the NOISE!!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Can’t wait to hit the road on the “Ride All Night Tour” this year… Ya’ll come see us!!”

“I’m always excited for the tour,” Aldean said following the announcement. “We change things up. We get a new design for the stage and get to go out with new stuff, and it’s like Christmas morning for us. We get to walk out, we got big lighting, new stuff. It’s fun. It’s like being on a playground for us, and it makes the shows fun.”

Keep scrolling to see everything that you need to know about the Ride All Night Tour.

When is it?

Building on his last multi-city tour, the High Noon Neon Tour, the Ride All Night Tour will kick off in May with two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and will see Aldean traversing the country before the tour concludes at Detroit, Michigan’s DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 28.

Tour Dates

April 12 —Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Music Festival*

April 28 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach*

May 3 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 4 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 9 — Evansville, IN @ The Ford Center

May 10 —Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 11 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

May 16 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

May 17 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 18 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest*

July 19 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 20 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 25 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 26 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 9 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 10 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC Performing Arts Center

August 22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 24 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 5 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 6 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 7 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 12 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 13 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 14 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

September 19 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September 20 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 27 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 28 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Opening Acts

Fans flocking to arenas to sing along with Aldean will be crooning along with a few other top country artists as well. Both Kane Brown and Carly Pearce will appear on each date, along with Dee Jay Silver, who will keep the crowd hyped between sets.



A Kentucky native, Pearce spent much of 2018 on the road with Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, and Luke Bryan following the release of her No. 1 hit, “Every Little Thing,” in 2017. She made her way back to the charts with her debut single, “Closer to You,” from her sophomore album.



First garnering attention on social media, Kane Brown released his first EP, titled Closer, in June 2015, and signed with RCA Nashville in early 2016. He released his first full-length album, the self-titled Kane Brown, in December fo 2016, and became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main Billboard’s country charts in October of 2017.



“Kane was out with us a couple years ago, and I just kind of hit it off with him,” Aldean said at a number one party in Nashville after announcing the tour. “He’s kind of become my little brother almost, and so when I go on tour, I mean, I wanna be out there with guys that I like hanging out with, and it doesn’t hurt that Kane’s on fire right now. I mean, he’s hot as it gets, so I’m just excited to have him back out. I’m excited to see his show, but also just to kind of have a buddy out there on tour with us for the year.”



“Carly, I think it’s great to have a female out on the show just to kind of change it up a little bit,” he continued. “We had Lauren Alaina out last year, and I thought that worked out really well, so Carly, coming off a big year, she’s doing really well, so I think it’s gonna be fun.”

VIP Packages

Along with standard tickets, the Ride All Night Tour will feature three separate tiers of VIP Packages.



The Ride All Night Premium Pit Package boasts one standing ticket in the GA pit with early access, a VIP-exclusive Jason Aldean VIP gift item, a commemorative Jason Aldean concert ticket, and a merchandise shopping opportunity before doors open.



The High Noon Saloon VIP Experience includes a premium seat reservation in rows 6-20 on the floor behind the GA Pit (in amphitheatres) or a premium seat reservation in rows 6-20 on the floor behind the GA Pit or rows 1-20 in the lower bowl (in arenas). It also comes with an invitation to Jason Aldean’s High Noon Saloon – pre-show acoustic performance & Q&A session, light snack & cash bar with one drink ticket, exclusive Jason Aldean gift item, an official VIP laminate, and a merchandise shopping opportunity before the doors open.



Under the Premium High Noon Saloon VIP Experience, ticketholders will receive one premium reserved ticket in rows 1-5 on the floor behind the GA Pit and an invitation to Jason Aldean’s High Noon Saloon, boasting all of the goodies of the VIP Experience package along with a city-specific screen printed Ride All Night Tour poster.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the Ride All Night Tour went on sale on Jan. 25. Tickets are still available through Nation’s Country Megaticket at Megaticket.com and ticketmaster.com. Prices vary by location.



Those who have already scored tickets have celebrated the prize on social media, with many counting down the days until their date.



“I GOT TICKETS TO SEE JASON ALDEAN AND IM CRYING JUST SAYING,” one person wrote.



“I JUST GOT FRONT ROW TICKETS TO JASON ALDEAN IN SEPTEMBER AND IM SO PUMPED,” another fan excitedly announced.



“I GOT JASON ALDEAN TICKETS EVERYONE YOU DONT HAVE TO HEAR ME COMPLAIN FOR MONTHS ON END AGAIN NOW,” another wrote.

What Songs Will I Hear?

Although an official setlist has not been released, according to the tour announcement Ride All Night will give fans a little bit of new and a little bit of old, promising to “deliver a mix of new hits and fan favorites.” That means that fans can expect to sing along to much of Aldean’s 15-track eighth studio album:



• Dirt to Dust

• Set It Off

• Girl Like You

• You Make It Easy

• Gettin’ Warmed Up

• Blacktop Gone

• Drowns the Whiskey (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

• Rearview Town

• Love Me or Don’t

• Like You Were Mine

• Better at Being Who I Am

• I’ll Wait for You

• Ride All Night

• Up in Smoke

• High Noon Neon



It’s also likely that Aldean will croon to 2010’s “Dirt Road Anthem” and “Fly Over States,” 2009’s “Big Green Tractor,” and 2005’s “Amarillo Sky.”

Album Review

Fans headed to one of Aldean’s concerts will be in for a treat, as his eighth studio album has been met with high praise from critics.



“A versatile release, Aldean’s Rearview Town highlights the Georgia native’s strength when it comes to arena-ready rockers heard in the live setting. Throughout the 15 tracks, the singer also demonstrates his ability to blend multiple genres all while putting his distinct stamp on every song,” Sounds Like Nashville‘s Annie Reuter wrote.



Jon Freeman of Rolling Stone said that the album offers “a new twist on his proven formula” of “meat-and-potatoes country rock and power balladry.”



“In true Aldean fashion, he looks at different sides of the small town experience,” Freeman wrote. “That acute understanding of and connection to his fans is at least part of why Aldean remains such a huge draw.

What do the fans say?

Critics aren’t the only ones singing high praise. Since the album’s release, fans have applauded it and Aldean.



“Jason Aldean has never made a bad song, but he outdid himself with this new album,” one fan wrote.



“Jason Aldean’s new album is prolly the best one I think he has released,” another added.



Many more praised the album’s easy-to-hit-repeat style, stating that Rearview Mirror “did not disappoint” and was “everything I didn’t know I needed.”



Their praise is warranted, too, as the album made Aldean only the second country act in history to score four consecutive chart-toppers on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. The album also boasted two back-to-back multi-week chart toppers.