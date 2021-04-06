Jason Aldean to Play 2 Live Audience Shows at Bonnaroo Farm This Summer

✖

Jason Aldean is ready for a return to the stage, announcing two live and in-person shows at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee in May. Billed as Jason Aldean: Live, the Georgia native will play two shows at the festival site on May 14 and May 15 in what will be his first live shows in over a year.

"You could’ve asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes," Aldean said in a statement. "So being able to setup the full show with all the band guys plugged in is going to make for a really good time. We’re going to turn it up - there’s nobody out there to bother - and make up for some lost time for sure." On Instagram, the singer shared an image promoting the event and wrote, "FINALLY!!! They are turnin the boys loose in May. LETS FKIN GET IT!"

Tickets will be sold in groups of four, starting at $99 per four-person pod. Each 8’ x 8’ pod will be arranged to allow 6 feet of distance between groups. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 9 at 10 a.m. CT on JasonAldean.com and BonnarooFarm.com, and $1 from each ticket benefits the Bonnaroo Works Fund.

Fans are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to create their own comfortable space within their pod, and concessions and merchandise will be available on-site through mobile ordering. Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue but may be removed while inside their own pod.

Aldean was out on his We Back Tour in early 2020 when the concert industry was shut down as the pandemic began, and the father of four told Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show that he plans to play "We Back" as his first song of his upcoming shows. "As for everybody, it's been a long year for us, a lot of people, but in the music industry, the artists and the behind-the-scenes people too," he said. "Our bands and crews, everybody involved."

"I think for us just to finally kind of get that glimmer of hope that things are somewhat getting back to normal, for us, is pretty exciting," he continued. "We're getting the chance to go out and play a couple shows, and hopefully it's going to be the start of many to come here over the next few months."