Jason Aldean Sparks Controversy After Maskless Disney World Family Photo

Jason Aldean and his family recently took a trip to Disney World, but the photo the singer posted of the trip likely didn't get the reaction he was expecting. On Monday, Aldean shared a snap of himself, his wife Brittany, their two children, Memphis and Navy, and Aldean's older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, all smiling together while standing in the park's Animal Kingdom, each member of the family wearing a Mickey Mouse t-shirt.

"Perfect day with my whole crew today at Walt Disney World. There is nothing like seeing your kids faces when u walk in that place," Aldean wrote. No one in the photo had a mask on, but the Georgia native made sure to point out that the group "Had mask on ALLLLLLL DAAAAAAAYY except when we took this pic." Despite his notice, the comments quickly began to fill with people criticizing Aldean for the lack of masks in the snap.

"Hi, Jason Aldean is not exempt or above Walt Disney World's COVID guidelines," one person tweeted. "If we're not even allowed to take our masks off for a quick photo at the park, neither should him and his family. Unless you are stationary AND actively eating/drinking, keep your mask on at all times!"

"What ? Really.....have you seen the numbers of Covid cases in Florida...you risk your family and the families of others?" someone else wrote. "THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!!"

Aldean responded to one comment from one woman that read, "Wtf are your masks? Everyone is required to wear them? WTH who do you think you are? I’ll never buy your music ever!!!" According to Taste of Country, the singer replied, "Chill out lady. They are in our pocket. We took them off for 5 seconds to take the pic. Believe me, Disney didn't give us a 'free pass' not to wear them. We had them on all day just like everybody else."

Universal Orlando Resort even appeared to throw some shade Aldean's way, tweeting from its official account, "Wearing your mask? Now, that's our kinda party," referencing the 43-year-old's hit song.

Though the family also received a number of supportive messages, including several noting that Kendyl had her mask in her hand in the photo, the influx of negative comments seemingly prompted Aldean to take down the post, as it has since been removed from his social media accounts.

Walt Disney World's mask policy currently states that "Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."