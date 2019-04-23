Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis Had a Very Eventful Easter

Easter weekend has officially come and gone, though there’s still plenty of candy to be had. That’s likely the case for Jason Aldean‘s son, Memphis, who took part in a family Easter egg hunt documented on Instagram by his mom, Brittany Aldean.

On Sunday, Brittany shared a photo of her son standing outside in the grass, a plastic egg in his hands and two overturned baskets in front of him, clearly the results of a successful hunt.

“Success,” Brittany wrote along with a bunny emoji.

Brittany also shared a few clips of the egg hunt on her Instagram Story, starting with a clip of Memphis happily clapping as some family members helped him unload his basket, with Brittany writing, “Easter egg madness.” She then panned the camera to her husband, who stood by with his phone out to document his son’s excitement.

Next came a peek at the family’s loaded-up Easter baskets, revealing one basket four each of the Aldean kids — Jason and Brittany share Memphis and daughter Navy and Jason is the dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl from a previous marriage.

“4 kiddos = busy bunny!” Brittany wrote.

Prior to the holiday festivities, Brittany had posted an adorable shot of Memphis clad in a pretzel-printed onesie and sitting next to an Easter basket containing the family’s fluffy Pomeranian who, like Memphis, was gazing angelically at something behind the camera.

Along with the clothing company responsible for Memphis’ food-themed ensemble, Brittany tagged Kailey Dickerson, Russell Dickerson’s wife, indicating that Kailey likely snapped the sweet shot herself.

“HOPPY EASTER EVERYONE!!” the caption read.

While Brittany didn’t share any Easter photos of daughter Navy, who was born in February, the infant did get her own Easter basket, which was filled with plush toys and clothes.

“Navy is going to be my little best friend that I take shopping and get my nails done with,” Brittany recently told PEOPLE. “I’m so excited to do all the girly things with her.”

Before that, Brittany will be bringing her daughter out on the road, as she’s planning to take her kids on tour with their dad when Navy is a few months older.

“She’s a little young right now so we may wait until towards the end of the year to go on the road with him, but that is our goal, to all be out there as a family so the kids can experience that life and see their dad perform,” she shared.

