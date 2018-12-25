Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis Shows Off His Christmas Dance Moves

Jason Aldean's son, Memphis, celebrated his second Christmas this year, and the 1-year-old is now old enough to appreciate a good gift.

Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, used Instagram on Monday to reveal one of her son's presents, revealing that Memphis was gifted with a boom box that inspired him to show off some of his best moves.

"My handsome little dancing machine got a boom box!" she wrote alongside a photo of her son holding the equipment, which was decorated in a blue camoflauge print. "Swipe right for some Christmas dance moves."

In the accompanying video, Memphis turns on his boom box to play Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" through the speakers, with Memphis happily toddling around and moving to the song's beat.

Brittany has previously shared clips of her son getting his groove on, with the adorable videos making it clear that the toddler has inherited his dad's appreciation of music.

Back in November, she posted a video of Memphis completely thrilled with George Michael's "Careless Whisper" as he held up a phone playing the song and bopped around to it.

View this post on Instagram Happy Wednesday🎉 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Nov 21, 2018 at 1:24pm PST

In true holiday fashion, Memphis also had his photo taken with Santa this year, with Brittany sharing the festive snap with her followers on Christmas Day.

The photo finds the 1-year-old happily sitting on a smiling Santa's lap, showing off a toothy grin as he poses for the camera.

"MERRY CHRISTMAS!" Brittany wrote.

(Photo: Instagram / @brittanyaldean)

Next year, Memphis will no longer be the youngest Aldean in the house, as Brittany is set to give birth to a baby girl in early 2019. At a recent baby shower, the couple revealed they'll be naming their baby girl Navy Rome, and Jason further explained the origin of the unique name while speaking to SiriusXM host Storme Warren.

"We both would kind of put names in a pile and she would say 'What do you think about this?' and I'd say 'I don't like that,'" the singer recalled. "Roman was one of the names she liked for Memphis, and I wasn't into it, so she had the name Navy for this go 'round and I thought that was cool. She goes "You didn't let me name Memphis 'Roman,' so can we name her Rome?'"

He agreed, and noted that he doesn't mind that his kids won't have to experience having a common name like he did.

"My name was so common growing up — there were always five 'Jasons' in my class, which I thought was so annoying," he recalled. "I just wanted [my kids] to have names that weren't super weird, but were just different enough to where there's not gonna be a ton of people with that name."

Along with Memphis, Aldean shares daughters Keeley and Kendyl with his ex-wife.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean