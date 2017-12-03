Jason Aldean Shares First Family Photo With Newborn Son

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Aldean welcomed their new son, Memphis Aldean Williams, into the family this weekend. The couple has just shared a few pictures from the hospital already, where Jason Aldean and his two daughters from a previous marriage are all geared up for the Georgia Bulldogs game.

Cheering on the Dawgs from the hospital with the newest member of Dawg Nation. #secchampionship #godawgs A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Aldean and Kerr have been married since 2015, though they were together as early as 2012. Aldean’s daughters were both born in the early 2000s during a previous marriage, but they look just as excited as their father to welcome a new baby brother into the fold.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Memphis Aldean Williams💙 Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz 🙈🙌🏼 There are truly no words for the love we feel🙏🏼 Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging🤗 … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!! A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

Kerr shared all the details in her caption, revealing that Memphis was born weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces. “HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!” the former American Idol contestant wrote.

My world💙 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

The comments on all three posts are flooded with well wishes and congratulations.

The birth of a healthy baby boy comes as some much needed positivity for Aldean, who was performing on stage during the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival earlier this year.

The shooting was one of the worst in history, and Aldean was forced to become the public face of strength through adversity at the time. He performed shortly after on Saturday Night Live to show the world that he was moving on from the attack.