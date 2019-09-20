Jason Aldean Releases Lyric Video for ‘Blame It On You’ from Upcoming ‘9’ Album

Jason Aldean’s debut single, “We Back,” from his upcoming 9 album is quickly climbing up the charts, but Aldean is already surprising fans with another song to enjoy from the new record! Aldean just released the lyric video for “Blame It On You,” one of the four songs he announced when he revealed he was releasing his new record.

I could blame it on the whiskey, I wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t even miss me…🥃https://t.co/U4kN4rZF3K — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 19, 2019

“I could blame it on the whiskey, I wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t even miss me…[drink emoji],” Aldean tweeted when sharing the lyric video. Earlier this week, Aldean also shared the lyric video for “I Don’t Drink Anymore.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to “We Back,” “Blame It on You” and “I Don’t Drink Anymore,” Aldean also dropped “Keep It Small Town” from his upcoming project.

We know that Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard wrote “We Back” with the Warren Brothers and Jordan Schmidt, but Aldean has yet to reveal the songwriters for all the other tracks on 9. One thing we do know is that Aldean didn’t write any of the songs on his next set of tunes, even though he enjoys the writing process.

“I wrote a lot for the Rearview Town album, and there were some things that I felt pretty good about,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “But I always seem to be my own worst critic on songs, so I got my producer [Michael Knox] in there, begging me to cut certain songs, and I just tend to find things that I get excited about that I didn’t write. I don’t know why that is, but I guess I’m just harder on my own songs.”

Aldean blames his inability to write as much at least partly on his busy tour schedule, with his Ride All Night Tour wrapping up in just a couple weeks.

“I didn’t really, honestly sit down and write much at all for this record,” Aldean acknowledged. “When we’re touring and things like that, it makes it a little tough for me. I feel like there’s songwriters in town that are really good at that, and they’re the best in the world. A lot better than me at it. So, I want to find and record the best songs I can find, and if I happen to write them, cool, and if I don’t, that’s fine, too.”

9 will be released on Nov. 22.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin