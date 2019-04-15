Jason Aldean’s ‘Rearview Town’ Video Looks Back at Lengthy Career

Jason Aldean looks back at his rise to superstar status with his latest “Rearview Town” video. The song is the title track, and likely last single, from Aldean’s eighth studio album.

The video shows Aldean as a child, growing up in Macon, Georgia, and continues to his present day life, including a couple appearances by his wife, Brittany Aldean. The video shows both triumph and tragedy, acknowledging his numerous awards and accolades, and his multi-platinum-selling duet with Kelly Clarkson on “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” as well as the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas.

Aldean has accomplished plenty in his career so far, but he is far from over. The 42-year-old just received the ACM Artist of the Decade honor, which was given to him by the previous honoree, George Strait.

“He’s the reason I wear the hat and the boots,” Aldean shared with PopCulture.com and other media backstage at the ACM Awards. “He’s the guy that I think we all want all to have a career like that. Everybody in country music respects him and what he’s done and I think we all hope to have a career just like that and gain the respect of everybody in the country music community like he has.

“To me, he was one of my idols growing up, so to not only get that award but to have him come out and give it to me is almost like a passing of the torch kind of thing,” he added. “That meant a lot to me, for sure. So it made a special night even more special for me.”

Aldean’s best chapter might still be ahead of him. In addition to his soaring music career, Aldean also owns his own Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, and is opening a new venue, E3 Chophouse, with his good friend, Luke Bryan. Aldean also just launched his own record label, Night Train Records, signing Tyler Farr as his first act.

“It’s cool to pursue this new endeavor in my career,” Aldean said of his new venture. “I can’t think of a better way to start than signing one of my best friends. I also really believe in him as an artist and am looking forward to everyone hearing what we’re working on.”

Aldean will kick off his Ride All Night Tour next month. Find dates, and download “Rearview Town,” at JasonAldean.com.

