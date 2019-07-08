Jason Aldean Questions Artists Who Decide to Release Singles Instead of Albums

Artists like Sheryl Crow and Rascal Flatts, among others, have hinted they might just release singles instead of full albums in the future, but that’s a road Jason Aldean will never take. The singer recently spoke out about the new trend, saying that it’s a decision that doesn’t make sense to him.

“I’ll make [records] as long as I feel like people are buying ’em,” Aldean vowed (via ABC News). “If it ever gets to a point where we’re spending all this time to make a record that nobody really cares about, and all they really want to hear is the singles, where it’s more of a singles-driven thing like that, I think you have to re re-evaluate that a little bit.”

Aldean credits his own childhood with instilling in him an early love of music, which affected how he makes music today.

“I couldn’t wait to go every Tuesday to the record store, and buy whatever was out, and go home and look at the liner notes and read everything,” the Georgia native recalled. “See who was playing on what record, who wrote what. I just was wired like that. That was just my age group of people and that’s how we did it.”

Aldean not only enjoys listening to full projects, but he also enjoys making them, which is why he got into the music industry.

“I enjoy making albums,” said Aldean. “I enjoy all that stuff. I enjoy getting in the studio, getting in a groove, when you’re in there cutting eight songs in two days. You get locked in the stuff. And I don’t know how you do that – you go in every few months and cut one song?

“That just sounds like it sucks to me,” he continued. “That’s not the way I would like to make music. It’s not why I got into it. My plan is to make albums as long as I feel like people want to hear them. If it gets to the point where they don’t, maybe I’ll stop making them. Maybe I’ll make little EPs, six songs, eight songs, whatever it is. Who knows? It changes so fast.”

Aldean is currently on his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts. He is also working on a new album, the follow-up to his 2018 Rearview Town record. Find updates and tour stops at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Tran