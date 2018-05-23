Watch Jason Aldean Perform ‘Drowns the Whiskey’ on ‘The Voice’

Jason Aldean made the television debut of his latest single, “Drowns the Whiskey,” during the season finale of The Voice on Tuesday, May 22.

The song is from his latest Rearview Town album, which features Miranda Lambert. Although Lambert didn’t make an appearance on The Voice, Aldean had nothing but praise for Lambert’s performance on the track.

“It was awesome,” Aldean boasted of Lambert’s performance. “It turned out great, just like I thought it would. She’s such a great singer, such a great harmony singer too. She knocked it out, it was great, and one of the highlights of this record.”

The Georgia native originally had another song planned for Lambert, which she wasn’t that into when she heard it.

“I had a song in mind and I sent it to her,” recalled Aldean. “She was kind of iffy on the song, but I said, ‘Hey listen, if you don’t like it, it’s cool. I want you to love whatever we do. If you don’t like it, it’s cool. We’ll find something else.’ I had another song that I had in mind. I said, ‘Actually, I’ve got this other thing I’ll send you and see if you like it better. I think it’s really good.’ I sent her ‘Drowns the Whiskey,’ and she loved that song.”

Brynn Cartelli, on Kelly Clarkson’s team, was crowned the Season 14 winner of The Voice, with Spensha Baker in fourth, Kyla Jade in third and Britton Buchanan taking second place.

“We did it y’all!!!” Clarkson tweeted after the show. “@BrynnCartelli is your Season 14 winner of @NBCTheVoice !!”

Aldean is currently headlining his High Noon Neon Tour, performing his hits and songs from Rearview Town.

“I think we’ve been doing this enough now, headlining enough, to where I like to think we figure stuff out every year,” Aldean said. “We figure out ways to make stuff better, and change it up, and be different here, tighten this up over here. I’m constantly learning from things we did the year before, and we’re always trying to perfect it. I don’t know that you ever perfect it, but we try.”

Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Dee Jay Silver are joining Aldean as the opening acts on his High Noon Neon Tour. Dates can be found on his website.

