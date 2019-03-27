Jason Aldean Launches Night Train Records, Signs Tyler Farr

Jason Aldean is following in the footsteps of Luke Bryan and opening his own record label. The “Rearview Town” singer just launched his own Night Train Records, signing Tyler Farr as his first artist. The label is a joint effort between Aldean and Broken Bow Records, where Aldean is currently signed.

“It’s cool to pursue this new endeavor in my career,” Aldean said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better way to start than signing one of my best friends. I also really believe in him as an artist and am looking forward to everyone hearing what we’re working on.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am very excited to be a part of this new chapter in my career with Broken Bow/Night Train Records,” added Farr. “I’m looking forward to working with one of my best friends in Jason Aldean and the entire Broken Bow team. Can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Aldean and Farr have been longtime friends, with Aldean previously working with Farr on another project, which is how Aldean found one of his biggest hits.

“‘Drowns the Whiskey’ was a song that I was actually producing some sides on Tyler [Farr] for a couple years back year and a half or so ago,” Aldean previously shared with PopCulture.com. “And it was a song that I actually wanted to record on him and we ended up not recording on him, and so I told him if he didn’t cut it I was going to cut it, so I did.”

Farr found a home in country music, with a series of hits including “Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar.” It’s a surprising direction for Farr, who is a trained opera singer.

“I always loved country music,” Farr explained to PopCulture.com. “I was trying to do the moonwalk at a very young age, trying to dance like MC Hammer at a very young age. I did impersonations of people, and I think that’s how a lot of artists start out, is just trying to do what the guys on the TV do. And that’s what I did. And then about the age of 15, 16, my mom married Dwayne Phillips, who had been playing with George Jones for about 14 years. I grew up with George and Tammy Wynette.”

Farr’s last album, Suffer in Peace, was released in 2015 on Columbia Nashville. No word yet on when his next record will be released.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2018