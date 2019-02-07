Jason Aldean Celebrates New Baby, No. 1 Song With Hilarious Video on Social Media

Jason Aldean is celebrating two big things this week: the birth of his daughter, Navy Rome, and his 22nd No. 1 hit with, “Girl Like You.” To celebrate, the singer shared a hilarious video of himself commemorating the occasions.

“How you feel when you got the #1 song in the country and a brand new healthy baby in the same week!” Aldean wrote, alongside a video of someone doing a comedic dance, while holding onto a bottle of liquor.

Navy Rome, Aldean’s fourth child and his second with his wife, Brittany, was born on Monday, Feb. 4.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” Aldean shared on Instagram. “Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

Aldean is likely feeling especially nostalgic about his daughter, since he says she will also be his last child.

“I have zero plans to do that,” Aldean said prior to Navy’s arrival, when asked if he would have another child. “I’m good. I think at this point, this is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one year old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

Brittany also shared Navy Rome’s arrival on social media, along with a sweet video of their 1-year-old son, Memphis, meeting his baby sister for the first time.

“Meeting baby sis for the first time,” Brittany captioned the sweet video.

The couple already expect Memphis to get along with Navy well, since he adores his two big sisters.

“He’s got two older sisters, and they’re his favorite people in the world,” Aldean said in an earlier interview, referring to his two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, with his first wife, Jessica. “Every time they come around, he lights up and just wants to hang out with them all the time. Any little kids that are around, he’s always wanting to go up and hug them and stuff, so I think he’s gonna do great.”

Aldean’s “Girl Like You” is the third single from his 2017 Rearview Town album. Download the single on iTunes.

