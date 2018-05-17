Jason Aldean Launches Campaign to Benefit Susan G. Komen

Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is set to open in Nashville in June, and the star wants to use his new venue to raise money for a good cause.

Aldeanis raising funds for breast cancer philanthropy Susan G. Komen through his Omaze campaign, which invites fans to donate for a chance to dine with Aldean at the Music City eatery.

“I’m inviting you to be a guest of honor at my new restaurant and bar in Nashville, Tennessee,” Aldean says in the clip. “I’ll fly you and friend out to Music City, put you up in a four-star hotel and bring you over to the restaurant where we’ll all have dinner and a few drinks together.”

The “You Make it Easy” singer added that the winner will get to create and name their own signature drink that will go on the bar’s menu. He then offered up a few suggestions, including potential drink names for fans named Andrew, Elizabeth and Tequila Sunrise.

Fans can enter the contest here, and one lucky winner will be selected to head out to Nashville to hang with Aldean.

The Omaze campaign shares that Aldean has been a supporter of Susan G. Komen since losing a close friend to breast cancer.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar promises music on every floor, a one-of-kind homestyle menu and rooftop bar with customized cocktails.

“It’s pretty cool to finally have my own spot downtown where people can go and have a good time,” Aldean said in a statement. “We’ve been working on this for a while and I’m looking forward to having everyone in town for CMA Music Fest help break it in.”

The venue will be located on downtown Broadway and offers guests six bars, as well as a menu created by Aldean and chef Tomasz Wosiak. Offerings include steaks, pastas, salads and more, as well as a recreation of Aldean’s mother’s homemade peach cobbler.

In addition to music on each of the bar’s four floors, two floors will include live music showcasing new local talent as well as artists from across the country.

Bar-goers will also be able to watch their favorite sporting events on two video walls, which will also play music videos from country’s hottest acts. Much like Florida Georgia Line‘s FGL House, Aldean’s bar will also include a store for guests to purchase memorabilia including T-shirts, hats, jackets and a signature glassware line.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar will also feature the largest outdoor patio on Broadway, offering a panoramic view of the neon lights of downtown Nashville.

