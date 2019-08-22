Jason Aldean Jokes He Is Teaching Daughter Navy Rome About Baseball in Adorable New Photo

Jason Aldean believes in teaching his children while they are young, especially when it comes to his favorite sport: baseball! The singer just shared a new photo with infant daughter, Navy Rome, joking that he was teaching her all about the sport.

“Just a little daddy/daughter bonding time today watching some [baseball]! I’m teaching her the game. She will be playin’ [ball] in no time,” Aldean posted.

Aldean took time out earlier in the week to celebrate one of his two older daughters, Kendyl, in honor of the pre-teen’s 12th birthday.

“Happy 12th bday to this lil baller [baseball emoji]! Love u so much Kendyl Bug!” Aldean posted on Instagram.

Aldean shares both 1-year-old son Memphis and daughter Navy with his wife Brittany Aldean. Although the son and daughter are only a little more than a year apart, the two have entirely different personalities.

“These two could not be more different! One wild child and one laid back lil mama. This picture tells the whole story!” Aldean shared on social media, along with the hashtag [I love it].

The Georgia native is currently on his Ride All Night Tour, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts, and will then head to Las Vegas for a three-night residency, Ride All Night Vegas.

“I’ve wanted to bring our show back to Vegas for a while now, and the timing feels right,” said Aldean in a statement. “We’re going to pack up the show, set it up for a couple days and hang out with our Vegas family. I’m looking forward to being back.”

Chances are, it won’t be long before Aldean announces another tour in 2020, since his favorite place to be is on stage.

“We’re in that spot where when a tour kicks off for us, it’s kind of like riding a bike anymore,” Aldean recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s fun, but it’s also you don’t get too many nerves because you’ve been there, done that a lot of times before. We fall into place and get into a rhythm pretty quick.”

