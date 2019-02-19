Jason Aldean’s Fans React to Birth of New Baby With Wife, Brittany

Jason Aldean’s fans are speaking out after the birth of his daughter, Navy Rome, and they are excited! The singer and his wife, Brittany, announced on Monday, Feb. 4, that their child, Navy Rome, had entered the world, with plenty of Aldean’s fans flooding his social media pages with well wishes.

“Oh my gosh, what a beautiful baby girl,” wrote one fan. “Congratulations to you both.”

“Congrats, Navy Rome is absolutely adorable!” said another. “Although @jasonaldean and Memphis are pretty darn cute, I hope this one looks like her beautiful mama @brittanyaldean”

“She is so precious!” one fan gushed. “Congratulations.”

“Welcome to the world little one,” one person commented. “May blessings be yours.”

One user, however, wasn’t a fan of the unusual name, sharing her thoughts as well.

“She’s not going to like that name when she’s in school [crying emoji],” she posted. “Navy Rome on over here!”

Aldean and Brittany know the name is unusual, which is exactly why they chose it.

“We both would kind of put names in a pile and she would say ‘What do you think about this?’ and I’d say ‘I don’t like that,’” Aldean recalled to SiriusXM’s Storme Warren. “Roman was one of the names she liked for Memphis, and I wasn’t into it, so she had the name Navy for this go ’round and I thought that was cool. She goes “You didn’t let me name Memphis ‘Roman,’ so can we name her Rome?’”

The “Girl Like You” singer knew plenty of kids with his name growing up, which is why he wanted both Navy and his three other children – Keeley, Kendyl and Memphis – to have unique names.

“My name was so common growing up — there were always five ‘Jasons’ in my class, which I thought was so annoying,” Aldean said. “I just wanted [my kids] to have names that weren’t super weird, but were just different enough to where there’s not gonna be a ton of people with that name.”

Aldean announced the arrival of Navy Rome with a sweet picture of the sleeping newborn, clad in a pink striped bow.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” he wrote. “Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kravitz – 2018 ACMA