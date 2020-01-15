Jason Aldean Extends We Back Tour, Adds Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny

There are now even more chances to see Jason Aldean on the road. The Georgia native just announced he is extending his We Back Tour into the summer, with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver joining him for the summer dates. The summer tour, which includes 22 new stops, will kick off on July 17 in Toronto, and run through Sept. 26.

I’m so pumped to join @Jason_Aldean, @m10penny, and @deejaysilver1 on the We Back Tour this summer! Visit https://t.co/8rC16shgd8 for the list of full dates. pic.twitter.com/YmEl5f2K8f — Brett Young (@BrettYoungMusic) January 15, 2020

Young shared the good news about the upcoming tour on social media, which will take place after he wraps up his own headlining Chapters Tour.

Aldean will kick off his We Back Tour on Jan. 30, with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green joining him for the first leg.

“Morgan wrote a song on my new album,” Aldean previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “‘Keeping It Small Town’ was one he was a co-writer on and was also a writer on ‘You Make It Easy’ on the last record. So I’ve gotten a chance to know him a little bit over the last couple of years. Man, I love his voice. I think Morgan’s a great singer; he’s cutting some really cool songs. He’s got his vibe, got the Mullet Militia out there, and he is rocking. He’s got a cool thing going. I think he’s really different. He brings something completely different to the table than anybody else in country music right now, and I think that’s why he’s doing well.

“So we got him and then we’ve got Riley going out with us too,” he continued. “Riley Green. Riley, I really don’t know what well. I’ve met him a couple of times, but I don’t know much about him. That’s one of those things where we go into my manager’s office, we look at the big board and start looking at artists who we think are on the verge of having some success. We try to find those guys and pick them out before it actually happens, and hopefully while they’re out on tour with us is when the boom hits.”

Before Aldean kicks off his We Back Tour, he will head to Cancun, Mexico, to perform as part of Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa. A list of all of his upcoming shows can be found at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steven Ferdman