Jason Aldean Changed His Diet to Lose Weight, Get in Better Shape

Jason Aldean is becoming a thinner and leaner version of himself, thanks to a healthy diet. The “We Back” singer recently opened up about his health, and what he did to lose weight and pack on muscle – something he found especially important as he continues a rigorous life on the road whle parenting four children.

“Earlier this year, I went and met with a nutritionist,” Aldean revealed to PopCulture.com and other media. “Being on the road, you just fall into the groove of just eating crap all the time, and just eating at the wrong time of day, when you come off stage at night. So I just went and met, I’m like, ‘All right, what should I be eating? How often should I be eating? When should I not eat?’ And really just sat down for like an hour and half with this guy and talked to him and got it set up.”

Aldean’s problem wasn’t eating too much, but instead eating at the wrong times, especially whle on tour.

“The biggest thing was I didn’t eat enough and I was eating way later than I should have, and things like that,” Aldean explained. “So I just started eating better, honestly. Worked out a little bit and started eating better and started eating way more than I ever did before. I’m eating more now than ever and really, that was it, man. All of a sudden, metabolism fired back up.

“I’ve always been pretty thin, and then you start getting close to 40 and then it stops working for whatever reason,” he added. “But for me, I’m kind of back more to where my normal size would be now. It came from nothing other than just eating better.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, is a spokesperson for the South Beach Diet, which Aldean sometimes follows, although for him, it’s mostly just making healthy choices throughout the day.

“I get up and eat four eggs in the morning with avocado, and a couple of hours later I’ll eat a protein bar,” said Aldean. “I substitute my meals – when I can’t get somewhere to eat, I’ll substitute it with a protein bar, so I started eating a lot of those. But I’ll eat one of those a couple hours later, and then I’ll eat lunch.

“I’ll eat fish, salmon and broccoli or something for lunch. Another protein bar a couple of hours later,” he continued. “A lot of protein, a lot of vegetables, not a lot of carbs and not a lot of sugar. It’s really not rocket science. That’s pretty much it. Protein is the key and carbs, not eating those is the other key.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Mat Hayward