Jason Aldean Celebrates Son Memphis' 3rd Birthday

Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned three years old on Dec. 1, and the proud dad celebrated with a post on Instagram, sharing a photo slideshow of Memphis with his followers on Monday. The post began with a snap of Memphis walking outside wearing black denim, sunglasses and a black baseball cap and continued with shots of him as an infant and toddler, including an adorably rapturous photo likely taken at Disney World.

"Hard to believe it has been 3 years since this little guy came into our lives. He is wild, headstrong and all boy and I couldn’t be more thankful for him," Aldean wrote, adding that he and wife Brittany weren't sure they would be able to have children together. "The fact that we now have 2 is a blessing to us both and we never take one day of it for granted," he concluded. "Happy bday buddy!! We love u so much."

After months of clapping back at his followers when they commented about Memphis' long hair, Aldean stepped in again in the comments of his post when one fan wrote, "PLEASE give this 'GORGEOUS' little man a little man's haircut. He is 'SO ADORABLE.'" "PLEASE stay in ur lane and mind ur business!" the singer replied. "If I need ur opinion I will ask for it. Until then [zipped lips emoji]."

Brittany celebrated her son's birthday with a photo of herself holding baby Memphis in the hospital. "3 years ago I became a Mommy to the most precious, kind hearted, handsome little guy in the world," she wrote. "I’m torn between smiles and tears... how amazing it is to watch you grow but oh what’d I’d give to do it all just one more time. I love you so much my boy, so unbelievably thankful for you. Mommy’s boy forever and ever!!!!"

Aldean and Brittany also share daughter Navy, who will turn 2 years old in January, and both Memphis and Navy were conceived through in vitro fertilization.

During an episode of the Babes and Babies podcast in 2018, Brittany shared that welcoming Memphis was "the longest process."

"The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was just such a roller coaster and so difficult," she recalled, later adding, "When we finally ended up getting pregnant, it was the most exciting thing ever because we had tried for so long."