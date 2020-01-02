Jason Aldean Celebrates the New Year With His Family at the Beach

2020 started off warm, at least for Jason Aldean and his family. Aldean, along with his wife, Brittany Aldean, and two youngest children, Memphis and Navy, rang in the new year by enjoying some time at the beach, which was thankfully shared on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Dec 30, 2019 at 3:44pm PST

“My happy place with my person,” Aldean posted, along with a photo of the happy couple. “Gettin ready to ring in 2020.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brittany also shared several photos from their getaway, including one of almost 11-month-old Navy crawling in the sand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jan 1, 2020 at 4:57pm PST

The Aldeans are still living in Kane Brown‘s former home while they wait for their Tennessee home to be completed, but they also appear to be building a new home in Florida as well.

“Next stop, The Beach!” Brittany wrote last week, showing off a photo of their sea-themed kitchen. “Our house is readyyyyy. Do y’all want a tour of our new and improved beach house?”

The Aldeans have been married for more than four years, with their love seeming to grow stronger with each passing year.

“The cool thing with me and her is we truly are — and I hate to sound like a Hallmark card here — we truly are best friends,” Aldean previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “We do everything together. She’s on the road with me. I don’t like being out there unless she’s out. It just makes it easier for us. She travels with me. We’re kind of inseparable, which is great. I like it that way. It’s cool. You can be married to somebody that truly you’re best friends with, and that makes it fun. It makes it the way it’s supposed to be.”

The Aldeans hope to be in their massive new house by summer. Aldean has only a few more weeks at home before he heads to Mexico to join Luke Bryan on Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa festival, followed by the start of Aldean’s own We Back Tour. The tour, which includes both Morgan Wallen and Riley Green, kicks off on Jan. 30 in South Carolina. Find tour dates and venue information by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kravitz