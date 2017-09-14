Jason Aldean’s Massive Burrito Order Led to an Employee Getting Fired

What seemed to be a routine burrito order for Jason Aldean ultimately led to an employee’s firing after the employee vented their frustration’s about the singer’s tip amount, TMZ reports.

Aldean and his crew reportedly ordered 60 burritos and a quesadilla last week at Black Sheep Burrito & Brews in West Virginia, with their bill adding up to around $500. An employee at the restaurant was unsatisfied with the group’s tip and took to Twitter to tweet about the singer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As a result, he was fired, as a manager said tweeting about customers is a company violation. The manager added that another employee alerted them to the infraction, not Aldean’s people.

The singer’s rep confirmed that the takeout order took place, but noted that it “included an appropriate tip,” adding, “Jason had absolutely no contact with the restaurant or any of its employees.”

Aldean has stayed quiet about the incident. The singer is currently on the road for his They Don’t Know Tour with Chris Young and Kane Brown.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Jason_Aldean

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!