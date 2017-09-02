Jason Aldean Reveals Son’s Name With Photo of Nursery

As country singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany are gearing up for their first child together this year, the couple have revealed to fans via social media the name they’ve chosen for their son.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, Aldean shared an image of a nursery with the caption, “We finally got our lil man’s room ready for him. Can’t wait to meet you and bring you home to [your] new room, Memphis.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany also took to her Instagram to share an image of the two standing in front of their son’s crib, with the caption, “Today’s our Nashville baby shower… a day I’ve looked forward to for as long as I can remember.”

The doting mother-to-be adds, “We can’t wait to hold you, Memphis!!!”

Last month Aldean revealed that the name selection process has been difficult, but said that the two had finalized their pick after starting with “about 100” options.

“We’ve got a few names under consideration, but we haven’t told anybody what they are yet, and my wife is sitting right there – she’d probably hit me with a rock if I said it right now,” Aldean said in an interview with sporting goods shop, Field & Stream.

He went on to say that picking a name for their son was tougher than expected.

“Names that I liked, she didn’t like and names that she liked, I didn’t like,” he said.

Aldean has two daughters from a previous marriage, Keeley and Kendyl, but this will be his first with wife, Brittany. The couple announced announced they were expecting a baby boy back in May with the help of his daughters. The family popped giant black balloons filled with blue confetti to reveal the gender.

The “Any Ol’ Barstool” singer is thrilled to welcome a son, as neither sides of the family have a boy.

“I have two [daughters], my sister’s got three, [Brittany’s] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all. So, for this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody,” the Georgia native revealed.

Aldean is currently performing on the road for his They Don’t Know Tour.