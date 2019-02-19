Jason Aldean Brags About Wife Brittany’s Parenting Skills

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, will celebrate her first Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13, thanks to five-month-old son, Memphis. But although Brittany might be a new mom, her proud husband says she is handling the job like a pro.

“She’s great,” Jason boasted to PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “She’s one of those people that have never really been around kids a ton, especially babies and stuff. Her sister has two daughters, but she didn’t really live close to them while they were little. She’s just never really been around babies a ton, and she’s one of those that was worried, [if she was] going to be a good mom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Now I see her with him, and how good she is with him, it’s pretty cool,” he added. “She’s actually great, a great mom, and her favorite thing is bath time. She’d give him five baths a day, just because she likes to see him in the tub. He likes getting baths anyway. You notice a lot of her pictures are him in the tub, or getting out of the tub, or whatever. That’s their little special part of the day, is bath time. She’s actually doing great. She’s really good with him.”

Not that it was all smooth sailing. The “Drowns the Whiskey” singer admitted it took a little for his wife to get used to taking care of a baby.

“At first, she was a little overwhelmed,” conceded Jason. “She got home, she didn’t know what to do ever. It’s just like, ‘He’s crying, is he hungry?’ I’m like, ‘Just because they’re crying, doesn’t always mean their hungry. It could be a few things. Let’s go through the checklist.’ Now she’s picked it up and now she’s rocking, she’s doing awesome.”

Jason is already a proud dad to his two daughters, 15-year-old Keeley and Kendyl, ten, so he was an experienced parent by the time Memphis was born.

“I love being a dad,” says Jason. “I’ve been a dad for a while. This is my first time being a dad to a little boy. I love it. I love being a parent. I love everything involved with it … You start to learn their little personalities, and if he’s hungry, if he’s tired, if he’s sleepy, if he’s whatever. It’s just fun. But it’s all stuff that I’ve had to remember.”

Jason, who divorced his first wife in 2013, had to adjust to being a father again, after so many years out of the bottles and diaper stage, but he has big plans for his only son.

“Having a boy after all this time, and just also thinking that I was probably done having kids, and for him to come along, it’s been pretty cool,” said Jason. “Definitely been a shot in the arm for us at the house, as far as excitement, like waking up. I can’t wait to get up and go up there and get him out of bed, and bring him down, and hang out in the morning. He’ll lay in bed with us in the mornings, just kind of hang out, and we’ll watch TV, he loves it. It’s awesome, I love it.”

A list of all of Jason’s dates on his High Noon Neon Tour can be found on his website.