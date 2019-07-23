Jason Aldean Asks Fans to Help Him Understand What Memphis Is Saying

Jason Aldean is asking for help from his fans in helping him understand what his oldest child, 1-year-old Memphis, is saying. The singer shared a hysterical video of the toddler in the bathtub, babbling away, although his speech is incoherent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jul 22, 2019 at 12:31pm PDT

“Can somebody please translate this for me???,” Aldean posted using the flushed emoji and hashtags #bathtalks #memphisaldean.

Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, also shared a photo from Memphis’ bath, although what she shared wasn’t nearly as cute as what her husband posted.

“CHEERS!! To being the cutest boy in the whole wide world!! And…. to not pooping in the tub again,” Brittany posted, using the poop and grimacing emojis, and the hashtags #dadcleanedit #triedtoscoopit #withasolocup #didntworkoutwell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jul 22, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT

The Aldeans are busy with both Memphis and 5-month-old daughter Navy, with Aldean also having two older daughters from his first marriage. And according to Aldean, the couple is done having children.

“I have zero plans to do that,” Aldean shared with PopCulture.com and other media, when asked whether he and Brittany would add to their family, prior to Navy’s birth. “I’m good … four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

Memphis is particularly fond of his older half-sisters, Keeley and Kendyl, and hopes Memphis will be as good of a big brother to Navy as his older daughters are to his two young children.

“He’s got two older sisters, and they’re his favorite people in the world,” Aldean boasted. “Every time they come around, he lights up and just wants to hang out with them all the time. Any little kids that are around, he’s always wanting to go up and hug them and stuff, so I think he’s gonna do great.”

Aldean is spending much of the next several weeks on the road, on his Ride All Night Tour, with Carly Pearce and Kane Brown serving as his opening acts. He is also working on a new album. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows at JasonAldean.com.

