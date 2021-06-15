Jana Kramer Sold Her Wedding Ring to Renovate Her House

✖

Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April, and the singer revealed this week that she sold her wedding ring after the split, using the money to renovate her home. During the June 13 episode of her podcast, Whine Down, Kramer replied to a fan who asked her how she started to feel like herself again after ending her marriage, sharing that she wanted to give her space a new start.

"I have redone pretty much my entire house," Kramer said in response, sharing that she sold "a bunch of stuff" on Facebook Marketplace and did some rearranging. She also revealed that she sold her wedding ring, "and that money from the ring was the furniture and the new additions to the house."

"I debated. I'm like, 'I'm going to sell this ring and then maybe buy myself something,'" she recalled. "Like a bag, or my divorce present. And I was like, 'Honestly, what would make me happiest is to have new energy in the house.' So I took that money and then I gave it to [interior designer]. I said, 'This is the budget, and redo the rooms.'" The mom of two explained that she wanted to do what she could to transform the house she had shared with Caussin into a space that suited her new chapter.

"This was our house and we made memories here," she said. "I needed to create a new space that felt like me and felt like mine. So now, I have someone over right now painting the bar room. I'm going to make it this really cool, girlie wine bar. So that's helped me a lot." Kramer and Caussin's divorce agreement states that Kramer will retain ownership of their home while Caussin will get the furniture in the master bedroom and bar room along with his truck, desk and dumbbells.

The country singer also shared that "the first month" after her divorce, she "stared at the walls and didn't move until I basically fell asleep" because she missed the companionship of having a spouse. "But now, it's like, 'Okay, I'm going to call a friend.' Or I'm starting to make my own traditions at night. And I'm reading books or I'm watching shows and not letting myself kind of sit there."

"So the more that you kind of get yourself out and start doing things, you start to feel like yourself," she advised. "And then you're like, 'What do I like to do?' Oh, I actually enjoy sitting out here by myself. Or I like catching up with old friends. So I would just... try to create new spaces."