Jana Kramer Reveals Whether She Plans on Having Another Child After Birth of Jace

Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, are the proud parents of 3-year-old daughter, Jolie, and 6-month old son, Jace. After experiencing multiple miscarriages, Kramer is opening up about whether or not she is planning on having another child.

“[Jace is] starting to eat now, which is really fun. We’re tapping into that,” Kramer told PEOPLE. “But it’s also really sad. This is most likely my last time ever having a baby, and I’m just really embracing every second of it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Last night, for example, he wasn’t feeling good in the middle of the night, and I went into his room and I should’ve put him down in a couple of minutes, but he was so sweet,” she continued. “I held him for about an hour and a half because I know I’m not going to have these moments coming up soon so I want to embrace it.”

Kramer’s hands are certainly full enough with two children, especially her spirited oldest child, who Kramer is learning how to deal with.

“It’s been really fun because, at the beginning of three, she definitely had everything. She was definitely the three-nager that I was warned about,” Kramer quipped. “But what’s been so cool [is] I’ve now embraced that, and I’m talking to her on her level.”

“When she’s freaking out, I’ll get down on her level and be like, ‘You know what? It’s okay. It’s okay to be sad that you can’t have your unicorn on the dinner table. I would be sad, too,’” she continued. “It’s just talking to them because there are new feelings and emotions — they’re just figuring all of this out.”

The former One Tree Hill actress is especially proud of how Jolie takes care of her younger sibling.

“With her brother, she’s so gentle with him,” Kramer said. “I think that’s really sweet for that to happen, too. To be like, ‘Look how sweet you are with your brother’ and to be that big sister.”

Kramer and Caussin certainly had their challenges on their way to becoming a family of four. Caussin entered treatment for sex addiction several months after Jolie’s birth, with Kramer unsure at one time if their marriage would survive.

“It’s so much harder when you have kids,” she told PEOPLE. “For me to be like, ‘Hey look, you can have this awful thing happen in your marriage, but you can be stronger at the end of it.’ I wouldn’t change a thing. Back in the day, I was like, ‘I wish he didn’t do this.’ Now, I’m like, ‘Hey, we’re so much stronger and we’ve been able to help people to give it a try. Don’t just leave. Because that’s the easy route out.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Robyn Beck