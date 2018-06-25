Jana Kramer Announces Pregnancy After Miscarriages

Jana Kramer is pregnant! The actress and singer announces that she and her husband, Michael Caussin, will have a new baby, after suffering two miscarriages.

“I’m so excited,” Kramer reveals to PEOPLE. “We lost in October and then we did an IVF cycle and we lost in February, so I want to be able to be like, ‘Hey, I know it’s hard but just try to have some hope.’”

The 34-year-old reveals she ultimately became pregnant naturally, after tracking her ovulation with the Ava bracelet, which tells you which are the optimal days to conceive.

“I didn’t know I ovulated late and I don’t know if it’s because my cycles are messed up because of my miscarriages,” Kramer shares, “but it said I ovulated on the sixteenth or seventeenth day so that’s what we trusted and I got pregnant.”

Kramer, who had one miscarriage before welcoming daughter Jolie, now two years old, married Caussin in 2015, separating in 2016, when Jolie was eight months old, due to Caussin’s admitted infidelity. The couple renewed their wedding vows several months later, although they both admit their road to reconciliation hasn’t been easy.

“The thing is until someone wants to change themselves, there’s no amount of therapy, no amount of talking you can do about it until you make that decision for yourself,” Caussin said earlier on Kramer’s Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast. “It didn’t click for me. My pride and ego were still fighting against each other, and against my core beliefs, and what I wanted to portray, my authenticity. There was an internal battle there for a while on those things.

“I finally [had] to put my child stuff aside, how set in my ways I was, and to put away my pride and ego, and be vulnerable and intimate, and stuff like that,” continued Caussin. “I still struggle with [that], but I think men in general, the way society is, kind of teaches us at a young age to not be as intimate and vulnerable, and that’s something I continue to work on with Jana.”

Kramer still struggles with trust, but is optimistic about their future.

“Sometimes I lash out. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you did that,’ ” she also admitted “[My job] now is to stay present. What is he doing to actively fight and be good? He isn’t doing those things anymore. What is today? What is right now? It’s tough. It’s hard for him to see why I’m hurt.”

Kramer and Caussin knew they wanted another child, but determined to wait until their relationship was solid.

“We really wanted to get to a place where we were healthy [before trying for another baby],” says Kramer. “We both know that children do not save a marriage.”

Not that her pregnancy has been smooth sailing. Kramer has struggled with feeling healthy, making it a struggle to keep up with her toddler.

I was in bed for like six weeks straight,” she says. “I felt like I was just doing such a bad job as a mom because Jolie’s super active right now.”

No word yet when Kramer is due. Her latest single, “Dammit,” is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Davis